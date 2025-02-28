Lisa Pendlebury Buys 5,715 Shares of Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Pendlebury acquired 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.25 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,015.18 ($18,759.49).

Hansen Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.50.

Hansen Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Hansen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

