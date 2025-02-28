Lisa Pendlebury Buys 5,715 Shares of Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Stock

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSNGet Free Report) insider Lisa Pendlebury acquired 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.25 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,015.18 ($18,759.49).

Hansen Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.50.

Hansen Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Hansen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hansen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.