LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIVN. Mizuho cut their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LIVN opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $64.47.

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,546.78. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 800.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

