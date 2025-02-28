LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,955.50 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in LiveRamp by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in LiveRamp by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

