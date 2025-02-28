LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 247.9% in February

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 247.9% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SCD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 27,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,354. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
