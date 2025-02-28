Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Critical Review

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -58.48% -64.65% -36.58% IAC -14.18% -7.98% -5.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Locafy and IAC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 0.00 IAC 0 2 10 0 2.83

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IAC has a consensus target price of $64.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Locafy.

0.0% of Locafy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of IAC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Locafy has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Locafy and IAC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $3.85 million 2.32 -$1.96 million ($1.23) -5.26 IAC $3.81 billion 0.98 -$539.90 million ($6.52) -7.14

Locafy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAC. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Locafy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IAC beats Locafy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

