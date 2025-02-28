Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 50,000 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,538,407.32. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan M. Tisch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99.

Loews Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of L stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $72.91 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Loews by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Loews by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1,477.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

