Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 13,414 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Red Violet worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Red Violet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Red Violet by 114.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Red Violet by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.37 million, a P/E ratio of 105.61 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

