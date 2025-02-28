Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

