Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,643 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Sun Country Airlines worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4,522.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

View Our Latest Report on Sun Country Airlines

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,861.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,512.96. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,016.34. This trade represents a 34.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,056. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.