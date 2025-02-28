Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 312.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,548 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Semrush worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEMR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth about $6,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 467,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Semrush by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,529,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Semrush by 1,107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 101,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Semrush by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 134,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 99,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Trading Down 21.0 %

SEMR opened at $11.92 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Semrush

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $99,090.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 276,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,641.76. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,875 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $32,156.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 158,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,817.25. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,090 shares of company stock worth $4,736,123. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Semrush Profile

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

