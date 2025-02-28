Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 208.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Stride worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Stride by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stride by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Stride by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

