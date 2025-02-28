Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 331 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,056 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BancFirst worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 13.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 33.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,500. This trade represents a 10.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,480. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $116.75 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.45.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

