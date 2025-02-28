Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,447,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,272,000 after buying an additional 76,387 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $116.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

