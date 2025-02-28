Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lucid Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,612,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 504,171 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
