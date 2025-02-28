Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman Sells 9,900 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total value of C$413,226.00.
Lundin Gold Price Performance
Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$40.22 on Friday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$15.32 and a 52-week high of C$41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.23.
Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
