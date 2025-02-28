Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman Sells 9,900 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total value of C$413,226.00.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$40.22 on Friday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$15.32 and a 52-week high of C$41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUG. Desjardins increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.18.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

