Macquarie Raises Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $125.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Macquarie from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LNW. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $110.65 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

