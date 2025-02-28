Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given New $469.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $378.00 to $469.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.25.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $335.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $189.00 and a one year high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $531,020.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,537.72. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $116,328.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,235.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,690 shares of company stock worth $2,692,601. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,042,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,353,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,993,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,399,000 after purchasing an additional 143,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.