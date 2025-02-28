Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 77.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

