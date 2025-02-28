Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maple Gold Mines Price Performance
MGMLF traded down C$0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.04. 25,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,357. Maple Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
