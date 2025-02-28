Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Shares of MARPS opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 63.85% and a net margin of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $170 billion during the quarter.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
