Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.05.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $277.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.