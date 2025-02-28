Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,990,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $3,769,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.05.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $277.21 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.