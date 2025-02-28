Mary Ann Halford Sells 20,000 Shares of Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) Stock

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Halford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,370.08. This represents a 7.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cineverse Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNVS opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Cineverse Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.89.
Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.
Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.
