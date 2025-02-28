MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Price Performance

Shares of MDMP stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,485. MDM Permian has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

