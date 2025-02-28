MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDM Permian Price Performance
Shares of MDMP stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,485. MDM Permian has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
MDM Permian Company Profile
