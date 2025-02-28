MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.67 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,077.84%.

MDxHealth Price Performance

Shares of MDXH stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.83. 40,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,972. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.34. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDXH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

MDxHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.