Medical Stocks To Watch Now – February 28th

Eli Lilly and Company, UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Walmart, Tempus AI, HCA Healthcare, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares in companies that provide healthcare products and services, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. These stocks are often influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, scientific breakthroughs, and demographic trends, making them an important segment of the broader healthcare and investment landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $900.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,937. The stock has a market cap of $853.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $811.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $467.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,748. The stock has a market cap of $430.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,068,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,040,145. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $97.49. 6,549,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,336,883. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $54.08. 10,077,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,948,666. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $21.97 on Friday, reaching $298.97. 1,687,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,741. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.91.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $162.90. 2,705,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,055,609. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

