Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.30. Mesoblast shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 104,458 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on MESO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Creative Planning bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 128.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

