Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.12 and traded as high as C$63.97. Methanex shares last traded at C$63.34, with a volume of 168,105 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Methanex Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Methanex

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Methanex news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 7,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total value of C$504,818.52. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

