Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Metro Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

Metro Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MTRO stock opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.15) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.91. The stock has a market cap of £623.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 2.33. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.69 ($1.37).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

