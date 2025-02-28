Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Metro Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.
Metro Bank Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of MTRO stock opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.15) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.91. The stock has a market cap of £623.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 2.33. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.69 ($1.37).
Metro Bank Company Profile
