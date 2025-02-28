Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 878.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,530 shares of company stock worth $2,024,192 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,256.11 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,142.91 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,290.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,330.97. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

