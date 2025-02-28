Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

