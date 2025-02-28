Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.01 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.06%.
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Down 1.0 %
LON:MWY traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 786 ($9.91). 50,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,595. The firm has a market cap of £352.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.55. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a 52 week low of GBX 740 ($9.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 838 ($10.56). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 812 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 801.09.
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile
