Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.01 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.06%.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Down 1.0 %

LON:MWY traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 786 ($9.91). 50,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,595. The firm has a market cap of £352.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.55. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a 52 week low of GBX 740 ($9.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 838 ($10.56). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 812 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 801.09.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

