Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,973 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,981,000 after buying an additional 42,148 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 333,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 142.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.11 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

