Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 786,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,462.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 960,407 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

