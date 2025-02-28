Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 28,887 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,043,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,061,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,776,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

