Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,031 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 917,059 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $67.83.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis International Equity ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Salesforce’s Hidden Strengths Could Fuel a Powerful Rebound
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Volume – What It Signals
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Top 4 Healthcare REITs Turning Care Into Big Investor Payouts
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.