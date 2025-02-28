Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.29% from the company’s current price.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of MIRM opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.96. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $99.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $32,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,291.32. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,998 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $85,554.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,782.30. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,920. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

