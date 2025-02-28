Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,300 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 34.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $258.83 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.62 and a 200 day moving average of $305.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

