Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.13 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

