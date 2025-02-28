Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $14.23 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

