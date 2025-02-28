Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Monash IVF Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Monash IVF Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96. The stock has a market cap of $455.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.40.
About Monash IVF Group
