Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Should You Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) traded down 15.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 215.49 ($2.72). 6,666,749 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 1,534,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.23).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.03) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.10) to GBX 330 ($4.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 266.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £604.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

