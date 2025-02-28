Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 278.80 ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Morgan Sindall Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 2.82%.
Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance
LON:MGNS traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,365 ($42.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,707.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,477.16. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,170 ($27.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,970 ($50.04).
About Morgan Sindall Group
