Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 278.80 ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Morgan Sindall Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 2.82%.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

LON:MGNS traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,365 ($42.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,707.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,477.16. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,170 ($27.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,970 ($50.04).

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

