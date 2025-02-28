Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MSDL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,276. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSDL
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.