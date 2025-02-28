Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSDL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,276. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

