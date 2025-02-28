Morgan Stanley Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $304.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.50. 34,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,018. Primerica has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $307.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 4,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

