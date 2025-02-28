Motco Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Motco increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. First American Bank raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 47,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $245.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

