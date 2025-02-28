Motco Has $6.65 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

