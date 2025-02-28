Motco Increases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.9647 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

