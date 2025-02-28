Motco Raises Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Motco owned about 1.50% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $14,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

USTB stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.1892 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

