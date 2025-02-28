Motco Sells 3,200 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Motco trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %

UL stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.